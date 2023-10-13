Empty Arms of Greater Bangor invites community to ‘Light Up the Night’ at Mount Hope Cemetery

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

Pregnancy and infant loss affects 1 in 4 women.

On Sunday, October 15th, folks around the world will gather to light a candle for all babies gone too soon.

Empty Arms of Greater Bangor is hosting their “Light Up the Night” event at Mount Hope Cemetery.

The non-profit is the only support organization in Maine for those who have lost an infant.

They’re asking families to join them to light up the night in celebration and in memory of the babies they carry in their hearts, not in their arms.

“I find before I joined the board that attending the events was incredibly healing, and then participating in them was just another step in my grief journey to be able to open up and share about our son who we lost. Events like this just take that time, that extra moment in our day to just remember him. We miss him, and we think about him everyday. So, to be able to come to the memorial here, and light a candle to remember him feels really special,” said Taylor Black of Empty Arms of Greater Bangor.

The event beings at 5:30 p.m. at the Empty Arms memorial at Mount Hope Cemetery.

