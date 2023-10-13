Country star Parker McCollum to perform at Maine Savings Amphitheater in May

Corey Kent will be opening
Parker McCollum 031423
Parker McCollum 031423(Eastern States Exposition)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Country star Parker McCollum will be bringing his Burn It Down Tour 2024 to Bangor, Sunday, May 26.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 20 at 10 AM.

The ACM Award Winning and Multi-Platinum selling singer/songwriter will be joined by special guest, Corey Kent.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of McCollum’s latest release, the critically acclaimed album “Never Enough” (released on May 12th via MCA Nashville) which includes his RIAA certified Platinum hit, “Handle On You,” and his explosive current radio single, “Burn It Down.”

Most recently, McCollum was notably nominated for New Artist of the Year at the 57th Annual CMA Awards.

NEW ANNOUNCEMENT🚨:: 🎤:: Parker McCollum w/ Corey Kent 🎶:: Burn It Down Tour 📅:: Sunday, May 26 📍:: Maine Savings...

Posted by Maine Savings Amphitheater on Friday, October 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

