Country star Parker McCollum to perform at Maine Savings Amphitheater in May

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Country star Parker McCollum will be bringing his Burn It Down Tour 2024 to Bangor, Sunday, May 26.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 20 at 10 AM.

The ACM Award Winning and Multi-Platinum selling singer/songwriter will be joined by special guest, Corey Kent.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of McCollum’s latest release, the critically acclaimed album “Never Enough” (released on May 12th via MCA Nashville) which includes his RIAA certified Platinum hit, “Handle On You,” and his explosive current radio single, “Burn It Down.”

Most recently, McCollum was notably nominated for New Artist of the Year at the 57th Annual CMA Awards.

“2024 is going to be the biggest and best show we have ever put together. I can’t wait for all the fans to come see what we are working up. The Burn It Down Tour is going to be absolutely epic.”

