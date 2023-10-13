Cole Land Transportation Museum hosts Touch-A-Truck event

Cole land transportation museum
Cole land transportation museum(Connor Magliozzi)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One of the area’s premier caretakers of the past is inviting families in Saturday with an eye on the future.

Cole Land Transportation Museum in Bangor is hosting a Touch-A-Truck event.

They’re partnering with Girl Scouts of Maine to put it on.

They’ll have vehicles from many career paths for kids to learn more about, even a helicopter from LifeFlight.

“You know, we want to get behind the education part of it for kids and adults, too. You know there are businesses here locally that you can get hired by and work for and have careers with and that gives the kids experience to, you know, see LifeFlight of Maine and see that it’s a working opportunity. See all these trucks, see these companies and see the interactive booths and get interested in those fields,” said Jennifer Munson, executive director of the Cole Land Transportation Museum

It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

It’s $5 for adults and free for children.

Admission gets you access to everything at the museum, too.

There will also be food trucks there.

