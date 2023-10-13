Colby College celebrates the launch of the ‘Halloran Lab of Entrepreneurship’

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Miller Library Lawn at Colby College was packed for a celebration!

The Halloran Lab of Entrepreneurship officially launched for students.

“We’ve been working hard for the last few months to get things off the ground,” said Jeremy Barron, director of Halloran Lab of Entrepreneurship.

As a graduate of Colby in 2000, Barron came back and decided to help launch the lab so inspired students can take the next step in learning about entrepreneurship and work with established professionals across the state.

“I’m so thrilled to interact with students who have tremendous minds, ideas, passion and to be inspired by them to hopefully inspire them to innovate and create and to change their future,” said Barron.

Changing the future, it’s a common theme there.

Three students at Colby created a startup business of their own, aligning with a struggle that they all encountered and they’re looking forward to the relationships they’ll build while working in the lab.

“That empowers me as an individual and then it also empowers our friends,” said Desmond Frimpong, a sophomore. “Then I think that also breaks down barriers and it makes you get confidence in yourself and feel that you can do whatever you put your mind to.”

“I think it’s important for people to understand that entrepreneurship isn’t this big, shiny thing,” said Josh Kim, a Colby student and staff at Halloran Lab.

Kim started a business of his own and took time off from school to understand the world of entrepreneurship a little better.

“I wanted to come back to campus after taking a year off to fully work on my startup to help out with the entrepreneurship lab,” said Kim. “I think it is a solidification of a community where all of these innovators, creative thinkers can come together and collaborate with one another.”

A home for the future of Colby and Maine.

To keep up with happenings at Halloran you can go to their website.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.