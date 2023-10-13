Carrabec holds spirit week parade

NORTH ANSON, Maine (WABI) - The Carrabec Cobras were loud and proud to wrap up the school week.

The pep rally featured games, giveaways, and honoring fall Carrabec student-athletes (WABI)

Carrabec Spirit Week came to a close with a parade.

“It was really fun. It was fun to see the little kids and cheer us on and support. It was really fun to decorate, go through the town, and have the fire trucks. It was just really fun,” said Macie Plourde, sophomore goalkeeper.

That led to the Cobras’ pep rally in the gym.

“Well, it was super busy planning it all. It took a while. Today, the parade was fun. Now, we’re in the gym doing some tug of war and stuff like that. It’s competitive. It’s fun,” said Lucas Vicneire, senior midfielder.

Boys soccer leads the 8 Person South region with a 12-0 record.

“(It’s been) just hard work and practice every day. Practice like it’s a game, and (play in the) game just as hard. It’s such a small community, but it’s so tight. Everyone knows everyone,” said William Lawrence, senior goalkeeper.

The Cobras hope this isn’t the last celebration of the season.

“It would be amazing (to win the state championship). It would be amazing for us and the community if we could feel that again. We’re going to work hard and be ready,” said Lawrence.

