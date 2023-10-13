Bucksports New Skatepark is Bringing People Together

Bucksport, Maine (WABI) - Bucksport got a new expansion that is supporting a growing community in the area

Derek Cole a member of the Skate Bucksport Committee said “live right in town, just down the street from where the skatepark sits. And my partner and I were always seeing people riding by on bikes scooters, skateboards rollerblades and it’s just always been a need, there’s always been been a need for a place for them to be other than riding through the streets.”

As the need grew the skate Bucksport committee got to work. First they received a donation of a half pipe but they needed more so they started fundraising and received a 10 thousand dollar grant form the Maine community foundation.

“I think they knew that we’ve had the traditional sports here, football but the non-traditional sports where you know what we’re kind of left behind in that. So now we’ve kind of given a place bike, skateboard scooter, get off the cell phones a little bit” Committee member Jamie Grindle said.

After receiving the funds they found the perfect location behind Ian’s playground where a basketball court once was

Young skater Aiden told TV5 “This park has been here since before I was born. It means a lot that they’re finally doing something with this area”.

The soft opening has brought skaters of all ages and skill levels to come together and create a community.

Mike Arcaro, Member of Skate Bucksport Committee says the best part is “having a bunch of dads like ourselves involved for our kids to go somewhere safe. I think it’s huge. And it has something like this in our small little pocket of Maine and options for other skate parks, you know the area to come and check out what we’ve done here. My wife’s here right now and we live, you know, right in town and we are teaching kids and looking after them ‘s fun”

The grand opening will be on October 14th.

In the morning there will be lessons for children 18 and under.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be in the afternoon there will also be music, food, and contest throughout the day.

They hope to continue to raise funds to one day have a permanent concrete park for many generations to enjoy

