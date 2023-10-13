Breezy Weekend With Some Showers Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The low that has been impacting us all week has now finally moved to our east. It still continues to spin in clouds and a few spotty showers to far eastern parts of the state. The rest of the night will have broken clouds with lows that will be mostly in the 40s. Some patchy fog possible along with a NW wind gusting up to 25 mph.

Saturday will have more sunshine with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. The northwesterly breeze will continue to gust up to 25 mph with some Downeast communities dealing with gusts up to 30 mph.

By Sunday clouds will return to the region along with the chance of a spot shower or two. Highs will be in the 50s with a NNW wind gusting up to 25 mph and will taper off into the afternoon.

Temperatures will trend cooler to start off next week. Highs will be mostly in the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. There could be a few mornings where patchy frost will be possible. High pressure will build in by the end of the week and will help return temperatures to the low 60s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers east. Lows in the 40s with a NW breeze gusting up to 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. NW gusts up to 20-25 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few spot showers possible. Highs in the 50s. NNW gusts up to 20-25 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

