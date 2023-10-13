Breezy & Drier Today, Weekend Looks Decent Overall

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure that brought showers to the area yesterday and last night will move to our east today. Moisture wrapping around the backside of the system will provide us with some cloudiness today along with the chance for a few lingering showers, mainly over easternmost parts of the state. Otherwise expect mainly dry conditions for most spots under partly to mostly cloudy skies. The pressure gradient will tighten up a bit today too resulting in a gusty northwest wind up to 25 MPH at times today. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s but will feel cooler with the northwest breeze factored in. Expect a partly cloudy and breezy night tonight with lows in the 40s.

Low pressure will continue to spin to our east, over the Maritimes, on Saturday. Moisture wrapping around the system will continue to provide us with some cloudiness and a chance for a few isolated showers, mainly across the north. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Saturday with highs in the 50s to near 60°. The pressure gradient over the area will remain fairly tight which will result in another breezy day with northwest winds gusting to 25 MPH at times. Sunday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies along with the chance for a few isolated showers as an upper-level disturbance moves through. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the low to mid-50s with some spots across the north possibly staying in the upper 40s. Clouds will prevail Monday as low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere sits overhead. We may see a few isolated showers Monday as well. Highs on Monday will top off in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. A few showers possible, mainly over easternmost parts of the state. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the 50s to near 60°. Northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

