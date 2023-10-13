Black Bears defeat RPI, 4-1, in regular season opener

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine men’s hockey opened the 2023-24 regular season with a 4-1 win over head coach Ben Barr’s alma mater, RPI.

Maine and RPI face off again at Alfond Arena on Friday at 7 p.m. (WABI)

RPI’s CJ Regula opened the scoring with a first period power play goal.

The Engineers carried a 1-0 lead until Bradly Nadeau tied the game for Maine in the second period.

Nadeau added another goal, this time on the power play, to give the Black Bears a 2-1 lead through two periods.

Lynden Breen and Nolan Renwick added insurance markers in the third period to secure a 4-1 Maine win to start the season.

