Black Bears defeat RPI, 4-1, in regular season opener
Maine and RPI face off again at Alfond Arena on Friday at 7 p.m.
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine men’s hockey opened the 2023-24 regular season with a 4-1 win over head coach Ben Barr’s alma mater, RPI.
RPI’s CJ Regula opened the scoring with a first period power play goal.
The Engineers carried a 1-0 lead until Bradly Nadeau tied the game for Maine in the second period.
Nadeau added another goal, this time on the power play, to give the Black Bears a 2-1 lead through two periods.
Lynden Breen and Nolan Renwick added insurance markers in the third period to secure a 4-1 Maine win to start the season.
