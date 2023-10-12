Waterville High recognized nationally over more than 20,000 high schools across the Country

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville Senior High School community has good reason to celebrate.

They were recognized out of more than 20,000 high schools across the country, making their mark as the 2023 recipient of a prestigious award for its performing arts.

Only eight National Federation of State High School Performing Arts School of Excellence Awards were given out in the U.S.

“With this, I congratulate Waterville Senior High School and welcome the reception of the plaque,” Dr. James Weaver, director of Performing Arts and Sports for the National Federation of State High School Associations said.

Students, staff and faculty members gathered at the auditorium for the momentous occasion.

“Our program is not just about putting on spectacular shoes or concerts, it’s about fostering creativity, promoting diversity and instilling a lifelong love of the arts for our students,” said sue Barre, band director for Waterville High School said.

To celebrate -- they put on a performance showcasing what they can do from rock and roll to classical.

The award ceremony is celebrated each year in October as part of National High School Activities Month.

Dr. Weaver says their search took them through New England, eventually landing in Maine.

“And then from there, the Maine Principal’s Association had gathered the Maine music educators and the speech and debate folks and Maine theater, and got them altogether and said, ‘lets talk about what school is exemplifying, real performing arts excellence and we landed here in Waterville,” Weaver said.

The band director at Waterville attributes their success to a variety of reasons including the student’s dedication, faculty and all of the support they receive.

“We are the smallest school that has ever received the award, and I believe again, the fact that they are so many students here, that can be in sports and music, so many different things that we can work together, I think that’s why we were recognized, it’s hard to put it in words, it is overwhelming,” Barre said.

Dr. Weaver says all of that plays into why they were chosen.

“The arts are vital for everybody, and I think that no matter is you are two years old, or 80 years old, there is a place for you here in the arts and i think what we see in Waterville exemplifies all of that.” he said.

“In math class, if one student gets a 90, and the other student gets a 70, that can create inequity. but in the arts, they must work together for that performance, everybody is valued, everybody is contributing, everybody finds their niche and that is priceless,” Barre said.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.