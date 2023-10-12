State Police called to investigate after Greenbush school says student made threats

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT
GREENBUSH, Maine (WABI) - State Police were called to the Helen S. Dunn School in Greenbush this week to investigate reports of threats made by a student.

According to a social media post from the school Wednesday, the threats were directed at some other students and staff members.

Police are calling it an isolated incident.

The school says the student who reportedly made the threats will not have contact with any children in the building or the staff they named while the investigation continues.

They’re asking parents to have conversations with their kids about telling a trusted adult anytime they don’t feel safe and that words have consequences.

The school has a guidance counselor available for any student who would like to talk.

