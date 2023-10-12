Scattered Showers Possible Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure is forecast to pass just to our north today then to our east tonight. This will give us a chance for some scattered showers today especially during the afternoon and evening hours. A few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. It looks like the most numerous showers will fall over areas north of Bangor. Otherwise expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 50s to around 60°. Scattered showers will wind down tonight as the low moves to our east. Temperatures will drop back to the 40s for nighttime lows.

The low will then move to our east on Friday. We’ll remain under the influence of low pressure to our east. Moisture wrapping around the low will provide us with some cloudiness Friday. There should be enough instability over the area to trigger a few scattered showers across the state Friday afternoon. The pressure gradient will tighten a bit too with winds out of the west/northwest gusting to 25 MPH at times Friday. Temperatures will likely top out in the 50s with some spots across the north possibly only in the upper 40s. Not much change as we head into Saturday as we’ll continue to see moisture wrapping around the low to our east and providing us with some cloudiness. A few afternoon showers can’t be ruled out as well. The gusty breeze will continue too with gusts up to 25 MPH possible. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 50s to near 60°. Low pressure is forecast to pass to our south on Sunday keeping rainfall to our south as well. This means we should have a decent day in store for Sunday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid-50s.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers especially this afternoon and evening. Highs between 53°-62°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the 40s. Wind will become west/northwest 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. A few afternoon showers possible. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy. A few afternoon showers possible. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

