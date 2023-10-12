Prospect Country Store opens its doors

Prospect Country Store
Prospect Country Store(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PROSPECT, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve traveled through Prospect in the last week, you may have noticed a new store has opened on Bangor Road.

Prospect Country Store opened its doors Saturday.

The owners are doing their best to keep their shelves stocked.

They’re cooking up everything from breakfast items to lunch and homemade pizzas.

There’s plenty of to-go options, too.

The owners are happy to serve the community with this new spot as its been a few years since the town has had a country store like this.

”It’s been crazy. The community has really rallied. They’re happy to have a store, and we appreciate it. I mean, we’ve been slammed from open to close every day,” said Jarret Norris, owner.

Prospect Country Store is open from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily.

And, be sure to keep an eye on their Facebook page for an announcement about delivery services.

