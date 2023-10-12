Pittsfield musician raising funds, awareness for ovarian cancer in sister’s name

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Pittsfield woman is working to bring awareness to ovarian cancer one song at a time -- all in honor of her sister.

“I’ve been doing music for probably 15 years.”

Samantha Lynn loves being a musician but took a break from performing after a devastating loss.

”In May, my sister passed away from ovarian cancer,” says Lynn.

Cancer that was found during her sister, Tara Utecht Davis’ surgery.

”My sister actually didn’t know until she was getting hip surgery. So, they did an ultrasound on her hip, and then they ended up finding it,” she says.

A shocking discovery for such an accomplished young woman.

”She finally had accomplished like everything she wanted in her life. She was working for the CDC as an epidemiologist. She was a lieutenant in the Air Force. She had just got back from her officer training,” she says.

She was also and daughter, wife, and a sister.

”She was my best friend. And she was just incredible. Just a very, very giving person,” she says.

Just like any best friend would do, Samantha is on a mission to help other women by bringing awareness to ovarian cancer in her sister’s name.

”Unfortunately, with ovarian cancer, it’s called the silent killer because there’s not a whole lot of symptoms. So, they really just recommend women being in tune with their bodies and noticing any changes and bringing that to their doctor as soon as possible. You have to catch it early and you have to be aggressive with treatment because it can be really, really aggressive. As we learned the hard way,” she says.

She’s also raising money for the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition in Tara’s name through her music.

”People have been really amazing. I just really hope that it makes a difference for another woman out there,” she says.

She’s performing at various venues around the region with her acoustic partner Rick.

And with every note played, her sister is there with her.

”She was the most giving and sincere, and most impactful person in my life and I know she would want me to give back,” she says.

Samantha has several shows coming up:

Oct. 13: Bowen’s Tavern in Belfast from 6-9 p.m.

Oct. 28: Happy Endings in Bangor from 8:30 -11:30 p.m.

Nov. 10: UHOP in Unity from 6-8 p.m.

Nov. 24: Nocturnem Draft Haus in Bangor from 7-10 p.m.

Dec. 15: UHOP in Unity

Proceeds of each show will be donated in memory of her sister, Tara Utecht Davis.

