Penobscot man sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug crimes

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Penobscot man will spend 15 years in prison for conspiring to traffic fentanyl.

Christopher Beaucage, 38, learned his sentence in federal court this week.

According to court records, Beaucage and a co-conspirator were stopped by Bucksport police two years ago.

A search of the vehicle turned up about 60 grams of fentanyl, which Beaucage admitted was his.

While he was in jail, phone calls revealed Beaucage and others continued to engage in drug trafficking activities.

Details discussed included traveling out of state to meet with a source, the prices of the narcotics and distributing fentanyl to customers in Maine.

The FBI and Bucksport police both investigated the case.

