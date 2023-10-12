One person escapes Kenduskeag barn fire with minor injuries

KENDUSKEAG, Maine (WABI) - One person escaped with minor injuries when a barn caught fire in Kenduskeag Thursday morning, according to the Kenduskeag Fire Department.

Firefighters say they were called to Clark Road around 1:30 a.m. They say when they arrived, they found a large barn on fire.

Crews from 10 additional towns from as far away as Holden responded to assist with manpower and water. No firefighters were injured.

They believe a space heater is to blame for the fire, but the Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate further.

