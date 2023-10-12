Officials respond to RV accident on I-395 in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Officials are on the scene of an accident on I-395 in Bangor Thursday.

A witness tells TV5 that an out-of-state driver was transporting an RV for a friends and crashed into a median.

The driver was the sole passenger in the RV and was taken to the hospital.

We have reached out to State Police for more details and will provide them when they’re available.

