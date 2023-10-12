Officials respond to RV accident on I-395 in Bangor

RV accident on I-395 in Brewer
RV accident on I-395 in Brewer(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Officials are on the scene of an accident on I-395 in Bangor Thursday.

A witness tells TV5 that an out-of-state driver was transporting an RV for a friends and crashed into a median.

The driver was the sole passenger in the RV and was taken to the hospital.

We have reached out to State Police for more details and will provide them when they’re available.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool
Crash in Alton
Police identify victim in deadly crash in Alton

Latest News

Greater Augusta Utility District celebrate the completion of Kennebec River Crossing project
Greater Augusta Utility District celebrate the completion of Kennebec River Crossing project
bangor comic and toy con
Bangor Comic and Toy Con returning this weekend
Husson University
$500K grant supporting cutting edge programs at Husson University
FILE PHOTO: Travis Mills
Travis Mills makes anniversary cover of Men’s Health magazine