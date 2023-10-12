Labor groups rally at Bangor dealerships to support striking auto workers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Labor groups came out to local car dealerships in solidarity with The United Auto Workers (UAW) who are currently on strike across the country.

Activists distributed leaflets and letters to passersby and the dealerships to educate the public and share the striking workers’ message.

“Workers at the United Auto Workers, who build cars and make parts and are in production at the three major auto plants for GM, Ford, and Stellantis, have been on strike for at least since mid-September,” explains Legislative & Political Director of Maine AFL-CIO Adam Goode. “Companies that they work for made $250 billion in the last 10 years. They want to make sure that when there’s record profits, that there’s record contracts, that the workers are getting a slice of that profit pie that the companies have been getting in the last 10 years.”

“So, we’re out here talking to people and hopefully educating the public about really what’s at stake and what this is all about,” says Jack McKay, President of Eastern Maine Labor Council and member of UAW Local 2320. “They’re standing up for decent pay, the end of the tier system, increasing living allowances, and also establishing standards for all auto workers. So, we were down at Darlings, we handed out some leaflets, we went in and gave a letter to the company. We’re going to do the same things here at Quirk, this is a Stellantis company, and then we’re going to go over to Varney, which is a General Motors dealership, GMC.”

McKay recalls back to a Henry Ford quote, in which Ford says the motor cars he planned to produce will not only be well-constructed but will be “so low in price that no man making a good salary will be unable to own one.”

The groups say strikes are a powerful tool for labor unions to disrupt the status quo of production flow and show how valuable they are as assets to automakers. Because of this, UAW strikes affect everyone, including companies, workers, and the general public.

“Things might be going slower if they’re getting their cars fixed because it might be harder to get parts, and that might mean that things are slower at some of the local dealerships here in Maine,” describes Goode of the impacts, “So, if the strike goes on for a long time, that could mean that workers maybe don’t have health insurance, maybe don’t have certain benefits that they need for their families. Workers are taking a risk because they’re being treated unfairly, and because things are really hard at their job, they wouldn’t be taking that risk if things weren’t so bad. And, we think the only way that companies will pay attention is if they see how hard it is to provide their services without the workers doing the work that they do every day.”

“Unfortunately, these things are power relationships, and withholding your labor as a way to demonstrate very dramatically how important it is to people. So, it’s kind of walking the walk,” comments McKay.

