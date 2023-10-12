Historic Maine schooner bound for new home in New York

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - The historic schooner Victory Chimes is headed to the Big Apple.

The vessel departed Rockland Harbor Wednesday, likely for the last time.

The 123-year-old schooner once declared the “Official Windjammer of Maine” sold at an auction in Maine. The winning bid of nearly $75,900 was made by two brothers who are lifelong sailors and restaurateurs.

One of those brothers, Alex Pincus, tells TV5 Victory Chimes is on the way to New York City. It will be on display at Hudson River Park’s Pier 25 for the foreseeable future.

He says they’ll eventually make plans for what comes next for the schooner, but for now, they’re simply excited to bring the National Landmark to its new home.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.