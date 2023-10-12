Get spooked: Fright at the Fort returns Saturday

Fright at the Fort returns Saturday, October 14
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PROSPECT, Maine (WABI) - Fright at the Fort is annual event that has been scaring guests for more than 20 years.

It all returns to Fort Knox in Prospect this Saturday, October 14.

This year’s theme is ‘Carnival of Fright.’

Guests will go through a 20-minute tour through fort Knox’s dark hallways and rooms.

There will of course be plenty of scares and a few surprises along the way.

New this year is a “Chicken Hour” that will run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

That will feature the same route, same props, just less jump scares.

“The hours are 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for Chicken Hour,” said Dean Martin, executive director of Friends of Fort Knox. “6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for the Unleashed and 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., and so come during your block time or 15 minutes prior. That’s the one thing I ask. No one wants to wait that long in line or in their car. We’ll entertain you once you get here but please spare the parking. Don’t show up any earlier than 15 minutes to your prior block time.”

It’s $15 for all ages.

Tickets are sold ONLY online.

You will be turned away if you do NOT pre-purchase tickets.

Parking is free in the two lots within the park. A shuttle bus will be provided to/from the lower lot near the observatory.

All funds raised through this event will help Friends of Fort Knox with repairs and preservation projects at Fort Knox.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

