Brighter & Drier Friday

Low pressure will continue to bring scattered showers overnight. Breezy conditions Friday & through the weekend.
By Curt Olson
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Low pressure now passing to our north continues to spin in clouds and scattered showers. Showers will continue overnight and will gradually move towards the east as the low moves into New Brunswick. These showers will continue over east parts of the state into Friday morning. The rest of tonight will have lows ranging from the mid 30s across the north to the low 40s elsewhere. Some patchy fog is possible.

Friday will have a few showers over eastern Maine. The rest of the day will see a return of more sunshine as the low finally moves to our east. Highs will be in the 50s and expect a breezy northwest wind with gusts up to 25 mph.

The Colorado low we have been watching for the weekend continues to trend towards the south. This means we should be prepared for a dry weekend with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 50s and low 60s with breezy conditions on both days. Northwest winds will gust up to 25 mph. Southern New England was expected to see rain all weekend long, but now the low is passing far enough south that the majority of New England will stay dry.

Temperatures will trend cooler next week. Highs will be mostly in the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.

TONIGHT: Overcast skies with scattered showers and areas of patchy fog. Lows ranging from the 30s north to the 40s elsewhere. WNW wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Breezy NW winds gusting up to 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. NW gusts up to 20-25 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few spot showers possible. Highs in the 50s. NNW gusts up to 20-25 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 50s.

