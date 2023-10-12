Benefit auction planned for Central Maine mom facing brain cancer diagnosis

EXETER, Maine (WABI) - Several Central Maine communities are banding together to support a local family going through a tough time.

Just days after the birth of their second child this July, Eric and Beth Day learned Beth had a brain tumor.

A GoFundMe for the family has already raised tens of thousands of dollars but the support isn’t stopping there.

This Saturday, Oct. 14, the Crane Family Barn in Exeter is hosting a silent auction and benefit lunch.

Auction items include a heat pump, a trip to the Patriots and Chargers game in December, 10 fresh lobsters, and much, much more.

The event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Beth Day Family Benefit (WABI)

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.