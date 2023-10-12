Benefit auction planned for Central Maine mom facing brain cancer diagnosis

Day Family Fundraiser
Day Family Fundraiser(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EXETER, Maine (WABI) - Several Central Maine communities are banding together to support a local family going through a tough time.

Just days after the birth of their second child this July, Eric and Beth Day learned Beth had a brain tumor.

A GoFundMe for the family has already raised tens of thousands of dollars but the support isn’t stopping there.

This Saturday, Oct. 14, the Crane Family Barn in Exeter is hosting a silent auction and benefit lunch.

Auction items include a heat pump, a trip to the Patriots and Chargers game in December, 10 fresh lobsters, and much, much more.

The event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Beth Day Family Benefit
Beth Day Family Benefit(WABI)

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool
Crash in Alton
Police identify victim in deadly crash in Alton

Latest News

Labor groups rally at Bangor dealerships to support striking auto workers
Labor groups rally at Bangor dealerships to support striking auto workers
Brady Gang
Bangor marks the 86th anniversary of the Brady Gang Shootout
Colonial Theatre
Belfast’s Iconic Colonial Theatre set to reopen in November
Prospect Country Store
Prospect Country Store opens its doors