Belfast’s Iconic Colonial Theatre set to reopen in November

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - After closing its doors in 2022, The Colonial Theatre, an iconic historic venue in Belfast will reopen in November.

“It’s very emotional to know the impact that this will have on the community and to get to be a part of something with such an awesome team,” said Libby Catania, who bought the theater along with her husband Bill.

After the Catanias purchased the venue, it was their decision to place it under the ownership of Hawthorne Theatre & Arts Collaborative, a non-profit.

The organization will bring films, partnerships, and educational programs to the venue.

However, throughout the process of revamping the Colonial, there’s been one factor the Catanias are excited about.

“One of the things we’re most excited about is Kyle Walton as the new executive director,” said Libby. “He was raised in the community and is an awesome film maker in his own right.”

“My lapse of time of working in this lobby is over 20 years,” said Walton.

Walton worked at the Colonial in high school.

The theater inspired him to study film himself.

When he realized the historical venue could be closed for good, he came back in 2021 and worked as an Operator.

“The industry right now is in an absolute kind of precarious place for the third out of four years but also there’s tons of great independent voices that can get screened,” said Walton.

Just like Anne Continelli for example.

She is making a documentary about saving the theater.

The new owners say the process wasn’t easy, but the Belfast community showed a multitude of support and that’s exactly what makes this place one of a kind.

“It’s so wonderful to feel the community’s love and support for the reopening,” said Bill Catania.

If you’re interested in learning more about the Colonial Theatre and its future events, you can go to their website.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.