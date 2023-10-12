Bangor’s annual ARTober sidewalk art festival rescheduled

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Downtown Bangor Partnership has announced a new date for its annual ARTober Sidewalk Art Festival.

After rain washed out the festivities last weekend, organizers are now planning to hold the event on Saturday, Oct. 21.

It will be located on Harlow Street and Pierce Park between Central and Franklin Streets in Downtown Bangor and will run from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

More than 30 local artists and vendors will have their work on display. There will also be live music, live demonstrations, a college art tent, and more.

The event is free to the public.

