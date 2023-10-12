Bangor marks the 86th anniversary of the Brady Gang Shootout

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Folks gathered Thursday to remember the day Public Enemy Number 1 was tracked down in Bangor.

It’s the 86th anniversary of the Brady Gang Shootout in downtown Bangor.

On October 12, 1937, the search for Al Brady, Clarence Shaffer, and James Dalhover came to an end when an FBI trap turned into a shootout.

Brady and Shaffer were shot and killed, and Dalhover was taken into custody.

Local history buffs have marked the occasion over the years to educate new generations and reflect on a time that was rough for communities across the country.

Bangor Historian, Dick Shaw said, “For me, it’s a very highly interesting story. I wasn’t born then, but the depression brought out such strange behavior with people. I doubt if he would have done all he did, robbing and killing, if it hadn’t been depression times, and the good people probably wouldn’t have done what they did either, you know? So, it’s fascinating the way that Bangor reacted to this whole thing.”

Brady’s body was never claimed and was buried here in Bangor.

Thursday’s event concluded with a small ceremony at his gravesite.

