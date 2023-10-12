Bangor Alternative Baseball hosting Local Celebrity Game

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Alternative Baseball is capping off its third season with a matchup with local celebrities on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Mansfield Stadium.

The players are looking to bring their all-time record to 3-0 in the series.

The team continues to grow and is made up of primarily players with Autism and other disabilities.

They’ve been working on fundamentals on Sundays at Mansfield this fall.

Now, it’s time to cap off the season with the group’s big fundraiser.

“It’s the fact that they get to play at Mansfield Stadium. They love playing in front of the crowd, so hopefully people can get here. Let’s fill this place. They get really, really excited to take on the celebrities. They know most everybody, so it’s just a thrill for them,” said Kevin Stevenson, assistant coach.

Stevenson said hopefully the team can raise money through its 50/50 raffle for new uniforms and hats while offering free admission.

