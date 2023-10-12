Bangor Alternative Baseball hosting Local Celebrity Game

Sunday at 3 p.m. at Mansfield Stadium
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Alternative Baseball is capping off its third season with a matchup with local celebrities on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Mansfield Stadium.

Sunday at 3 p.m. at Mansfield Stadium
Sunday at 3 p.m. at Mansfield Stadium(WABI)

The players are looking to bring their all-time record to 3-0 in the series.

The team continues to grow and is made up of primarily players with Autism and other disabilities.

They’ve been working on fundamentals on Sundays at Mansfield this fall.

Now, it’s time to cap off the season with the group’s big fundraiser.

“It’s the fact that they get to play at Mansfield Stadium. They love playing in front of the crowd, so hopefully people can get here. Let’s fill this place. They get really, really excited to take on the celebrities. They know most everybody, so it’s just a thrill for them,” said Kevin Stevenson, assistant coach.

Stevenson said hopefully the team can raise money through its 50/50 raffle for new uniforms and hats while offering free admission.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool
Crash in Alton
Police identify victim in deadly crash in Alton

Latest News

WABI TV5 News at 11
Bangor girls soccer off to 10-0 start
Rams have state championship aspirations
Bangor girls soccer off to 10-0 start
Bananas
Homecoming weekend at UMaine
Bananas
Homecoming weekend at UMaine