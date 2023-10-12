Author and professor Robert Klose discusses his novel ‘Trigger Warning’

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Robert Klose is an author and professor at the University of Maine.

His newest novel, “Trigger Warning,” was released in September.

Klose’s work has appeared in publications including Newsweek, The Boston Globe, Reader’s Digest and Exquisite Corpse.

He is a four-time winner of the Maine Press Association’s annual award for opinion writing.

For more information, visit his website.

Book summary for “Trigger Warning”

Within these halls of learning, one must proceed with caution.

Happily ensconced as a tenured Professor of Biology at the small Skowhegan College in the wilds of Maine, Tymoteusz Tarnaszewski—who goes by the moniker “T”—suddenly finds himself in unknown territory when an incident in a colleague’s classroom motivates the college administration to issue a blanket policy requiring the installation of “trigger warnings” in all syllabi. T, believing that this would constrain his teaching, refuses to comply, even after one of his own students lodges a complaint about something T said during the course of a genetics lecture. The administration’s judgment is swift: T will be terminated at semester’s end for insubordination. What recourse, if any, does T have to save his position? And what will he do when he learns the higher-ups knew, early on, that the student who lodged the complaint against him is actually a threat to the school?

