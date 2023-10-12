Augusta woman dies in Wayne crash

By Brittany McHatten
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNE, Maine (WABI) - An Augusta woman is dead following a crash in Wayne last week.

According to the Maine Department of Public Safety, Taylor Perkins, 31, of Augusta, was driving on Main Street, also known as Route 133, when her car left the road.

A passerby discovered the car shortly after 8 Friday morning and called police.

Authorities believe the crash happened either late Thursday or early Friday.

State Police believe the impact of the crash killed Perkins.

Authorities don’t think anyone else was involved, but the investigation is still ongoing.

