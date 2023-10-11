Van Buren Fire Department Responds to Structure Fire Tuesday Morning

Van Buren Fire
Van Buren Fire(WAGM)
By WAGM
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) - A home was destroyed in a fire on Main Street in Van Buren Tuesday morning.

The Van Buren fire chief says they got there shortly after midnight.

The chief says the house was engulfed in flames which quickly spread to the garage.

St. Leonard Fire and Grand Isle Fire also responded to the fire.

The garage was also destroyed.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating what caused the fire.

No word on injures or if anyone was living in the home.

