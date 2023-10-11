UMaine Hillel holding candlelight vigil for Israel

Candlelight vigil for Israel
Candlelight vigil for Israel(University of Maine Hillel)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 11, 2023
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Wednesday, Oct. 11, the University of Maine Hillel is holding a candlelight vigil on campus “to honor the lives lost, and to pray for the safe return of those who have been kidnapped” in the Israel attacks.

They are asking those who attend to wear blue and white.

The vigil is at 5 p.m. and will be held in the MLK Plaza.

