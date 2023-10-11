Travis Mills makes anniversary cover of Men’s Health magazine

ROME, Maine (WMTW) - Travis Mills is on the cover of this month’s issue of Men’s Health magazine, which is owned and operated by Hearst.

The anniversary issue is highlighting Men’s Health’s 35 strongest men of the last 35 years, and Mills is on the list, along with people like Lebron James, Tom Brady and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Mills is earning attention for his resiliency and strength after he was wounded in Afghanistan and founded the Travis Mills Foundation.

“Truly an honor. Men’s Health been really good to me. And, you know, I don’t want to say I’m number one, but I did beat Tom Brady. So I think people should know that,” said Mills.

The writers and editors of the magazine used words like “power,” “grit” and “resilience” to explain their list of 35 extraordinary men who have made their mark in one way or another over the last 35 years.

“We had about 100 people on a giant list. All our staff contributed. Then, over a couple of weeks, we kind of dug a bit deeper on each person to try and find some really unique aspects of their experience that spoke to sort of that bigger, broader definition of strength,” said Ben Court, executive director of Men’s Health.

That is why Mills was named to the list.

On April 10, 2012, Mills was on a mission in Afghanistan during his third tour of duty when an IED exploded. He lost portions of all four of his limbs, and he is one of only five quadruple amputees from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to survive.

Ever since, he has been on a new mission, and Men’s Health noticed.

“You know, I don’t think my problems outweigh anybody else’s; we all have things we go through. And as long as we can understand, like it’s going to get better, we just got to keep, you know, looking to a brighter future. I think the world’s a better place. So it’s been a really cool experience,” said Mills.

When he returned home, Mills dedicated his life to serving other veterans.

“There is so much work and the veterans have given so much that I feel like it’s a tiny thing for us to highlight what he’s doing and try and kind of elevate his platform a little,” said Court.

The Travis Mills Foundation has helped thousands of wounded veterans and people struggling with disabilities. Mills is also a motivational speaker, owns numerous businesses and is a husband and father.

“It’s just it’s humbling. I don’t know. That’s the weird part, right? People are always like, Travis is doing so good. And I’m like, I’m not. It’s people that support the foundation and people that come to work every day, that people that volunteer every day to be a part of this and help change these people’s lives and perspectives on how they, you know, how their situation is and what they have to live through,” said Mills.

The motto of his foundation is “Never give up. Never quit,” and it is one that the 36-year-old Mills lives by each day. He hopes that the message gets through to readers of Men’s Health.

“It’s not so much about me, even more about they’re going through something that’s, you know, they’re struggling with or a rough time. They can look at me and me and Kelsey in our our family story about how to, like, just keep going forward,” said Mills.

The 35th anniversary issue of Men’s Health hit newsstands nationwide on Tuesday, October 10.

