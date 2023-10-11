Suspects ram their way out of dealership with $380,000 worth of vehicles

Several vehicles were stolen from a dealership in South Windsor, Connecticut, early Wednesday morning.
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Multiple suspects took four vehicles from a dealership in South Windsor overnight, according to both police and the business owner.

It happened at Mike and Tony Auto Sales & Service around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday, police said. The suspects got in by breaking a window.

Police said four vehicles that totaled $380,000 were stolen out of the business’s main garage. One of them was used to ram the gate open, then was abandoned on Edwin Road.

Tracking hardware in one of the other vehicles was pinged in New York City around 3:45 a.m., police revealed.

The owner of the business said the stolen vehicles included a purple 2015 Porsche, a red and black 2022 Dodge Ram, a blue 2022 Dodge Charger and a maroon 2022 GMC Terrain.

He posted photos of three of the vehicles on his Instagram account.

Police said the investigation remained active. Anyone with information was asked to contact South Windsor police.

