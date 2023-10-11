Scattered Showers Thursday, Weekend Trending Drier

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure sitting to our northwest continues to spin in clouds and isolated showers across the region. The best chance of any showers will be mostly north & west of I-95. Partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows that will range from the upper 30s north to near 50° along the coast. Areas of patchy fog will be possible.

The low will pass to our north on Thursday. This will continue to bring clouds and a chance of scattered afternoon showers to the region. Thursday will be our best chance of any rainfall. Highs will reach the upper 50s and low 60s.

Friday will see a return of more sunshine as the low finally moves to our east. Highs will be in the 50s and expect a breezy northwest wind with gusts up to 25 mph.

The Colorado low we have been watching for the weekend continues to trend towards the south. This means we should be prepared for a dry weekend with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 50s and low 60s with breezy conditions on both days. Southern New England was expected to see rain all weekend long, but now the low is passing far enough south that the majority of New England will stay dry.

Temperatures will trend cooler next week. Highs will be mostly in the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with an isolated shower. Areas of locally dense fog with lows ranging from the upper 30s to the upper 40s. Southerly wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers north & west. Highs in the 50s and low 60s. SW wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Breezy NW winds gusting up to 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 50s.

