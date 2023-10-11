Plans would turn Portland’s Time and Temp building into apartments, hotel

PORTLAND, Maine - A developer has submitted a proposal to turn Portland’s iconic Time and Temperature building at 477 Congress Street into apartments and a hotel.

GreenMars Real Estate Company submitted a site plan and conditional use application to revamp the building.

The plan includes 140 apartment rooms, a 136-room hotel, amenity spaces for guests and residents, and new stores on the ground level.

The Time and Temperature building is located within the Congress Street Historic District.

The proposal comes as Portland and much of Maine deals with a housing crisis.

A recent report estimates that Maine will need 84,000 new homes by 2030 to solve the housing shortage.

