Plans would turn Portland’s Time and Temp building into apartments, hotel

By WMTW
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine - A developer has submitted a proposal to turn Portland’s iconic Time and Temperature building at 477 Congress Street into apartments and a hotel.

GreenMars Real Estate Company submitted a site plan and conditional use application to revamp the building.

The plan includes 140 apartment rooms, a 136-room hotel, amenity spaces for guests and residents, and new stores on the ground level.

The Time and Temperature building is located within the Congress Street Historic District.

The proposal comes as Portland and much of Maine deals with a housing crisis.

A recent report estimates that Maine will need 84,000 new homes by 2030 to solve the housing shortage.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool

Latest News

Maine lawmakers seek to end encampment sweeps, create sanctioned camping areas
Maine lawmakers seek to end encampment sweeps, create sanctioned camping areas
Unlimited Solutions Clubhouse hosted an event today in honor of World Mental Health Day.
Unlimited Solutions Clubhouse Hosts World Mental Health Day Event
Signs on the Belfast Harbor Walk benches
Belfast Harbor Walk benches encourage connection through disconnection
My Maine Gardens meets Pretty Things
My Maine Gardens meets Pretty Things