“Pay It Forward” shop offers free kids’ essentials for community

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Imagine being able to pay for children’s toys, books, clothes, and childcare essentials all with kindness. At Dover-Foxcroft United Methodist Church, you can!

“We have clothing, we have books, toys, boots, shoes, coats, we have a lot of things for infants and also for a little older kids, up to probably age 12,” explains shop volunteer Deborah Cole. “There’s no qualifications, anybody can get anything that they want here, all we ask in return for those free items is that you pay it forward.”

Shoppers can “pay it forward” in countless ways. Donating clothes or goods back, helping your neighbors, or even making someone smile are all great ways to pay it forward.

The free boutique is open to the public every second and third Wednesday each month. This coincides with when Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children - or WIC - is at the church to offer resources.

WIC’s affiliation with the church is how the Pay It Forward shop was made, Cole says. “A few years ago, we were asked to make this shop because there was a need for that from the WIC people. They had asked if we would have interest in that and we had a pastor at the time who started that. I think that was about 10 or 12 years ago.”

Volunteers say the shop is open to all, including parents, grandparents, teachers, and anyone else who could benefit. They also accept donations of clothing that is not ripped or stained, baby food and infant formula, diapers, shoes, and more.

“It helps a lot because I really need something and it’s here. For like a year, they can wear it and then bring it back,” says one shopper Lizel Lee. With a 3 and 5-year-old who are always growing, Lee says the shop’s process makes it easy to have clothing that fits.

Over the years, volunteers have heard and seen the impact the shop has made on the community, and the difference it makes, they say “Makes it all worth it.”

“The more clothes people get for free though, that gives them money to spend on groceries,” comments another shop volunteer Joyce Woodard.

Dover-Foxcroft United Methodist Church is located at 156 East Main Street and the shop is open from 10 to 2 on those Wednesdays.

