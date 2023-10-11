Old Town man gets more than 17 years in prison for multiple bank robberies

51-year old Donald Turner was sentenced Friday.
51-year old Donald Turner was sentenced Friday.(Damion Gordon | wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Old Town man will spend more than 17 years in prison after he was convicted of a fourth bank robbery.

He pleaded guilty last year to robbing the Bangor Savings Bank in Bangor back in 2020.

Turner walked into the bank on Hogan Road, and showed a teller a note, saying he had a gun and it was a robbery, according to court documents.

He did not show a weapon during the robbery.

In 2011 Turner was convicted of robbing Bangor Savings Bank in Bangor.

5 years earlier, he was convicted of robbing two Southern Maine banks.

