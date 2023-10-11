Old Town man gets more than 17 years in prison for multiple bank robberies

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Old Town man will spend more than 17 years in prison after he was convicted of a fourth bank robbery.

51-year old Donald Turner was sentenced Friday.

He pleaded guilty last year to robbing the Bangor Savings Bank in Bangor back in 2020.

Turner walked into the bank on Hogan Road, and showed a teller a note, saying he had a gun and it was a robbery, according to court documents.

He did not show a weapon during the robbery.

In 2011 Turner was convicted of robbing Bangor Savings Bank in Bangor.

5 years earlier, he was convicted of robbing two Southern Maine banks.

