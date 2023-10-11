Number of US citizens killed in the Israel-Hamas war rises to 22

Turmoil in the House of Representatives could derail efforts to send aid to Israel. (CNN, POOL, AP, GETTY IMAGES, JACOB BEN SENIOR)
By The Associated Press and MATTHEW LEE
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of U.S. citizens confirmed to have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war has risen to 22, the State Department said Wednesday.

That’s an increase from the 14 who’d been confirmed dead one day earlier.

‘We have to be crystal clear. There is no justification for terrorism,” President Joe Biden told reporters Wednesday. “The United States has Israel’s back and we’re going to be working on this through the day and beyond.’

