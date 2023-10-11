New warming center to open for Aroostook County homeless

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Homeless Services of Aroostook is opening a warming center this winter to provide more safe places to sleep for homeless people in the community.

Last winter Homeless Services of Aroostook ran a warming center pilot program that served 10-12 people a night. Due to a lack of space and facilities, the people who used the service had to sleep in sleeping bags on the floor of the kitchen community area in the shelter.

With this new facility, the shelter will be able to offer 15 cots for those in need, which will give people more space and comfort to get a good night’s sleep. The center plans to open its doors to the public in November.

Kari Bradstreet, the Executive Director of Homeless Services of Aroostook, explains what the warming center will offer to the public. “They have a place to come in out of the weather, to get warm,” Bradstreet says. “They’re going to have access to a shower, they’re going to have access to a laundry facility so they can launder their clothing, and it’s basically just a place to come and spend the night and be warm and have a warm meal.”

Bradstreet says 82 people used the pilot program last winter, demonstrating there is a need in Aroostook County for this kind of service. The warming center will be open to all people who need a place to stay on a first come first served basis.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.