Fire at vacant hotel in Canaan

No one was injured in fire at Former Oak Pond Hotel
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAANAN, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire that caused significant damage to a vacant hotel in Canaan.

Firefighters from several surrounding towns were called to the former Oak Pond Hotel on Main Street Tuesday night.

As of Wednesday morning, officials were not releasing much information but said that no one was hurt in the fire.

