Clouds Prevail Today, Few Showers Possible This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure centered to our west will continue to slowly approach the state today. A disturbance wrapping around the low will generate a chance for some scattered showers this afternoon mainly for areas north and west of Bangor. Otherwise... we’ll see mostly cloudy skies for the day. Highs will be in the 50s to low 60s. Another disturbance is forecast to move through the area tonight giving all locations the chance for a few showers throughout the overnight hours. Lows will drop to the 40s.

The aforementioned area of low will pass just to our north Thursday. This will give us a chance for some scattered showers during the day with the most numerous showers falling over areas north of Bangor. Highs on Thursday will reach the 50s to around 60°. The low will then move to our east on Friday. Outside of the chance for a few lingering showers across the north, our Friday looks decent with a mix of sun and clouds expected. Temperatures on Friday will likely top out in the 50s with some spots across the north possibly only in the upper 40s. Saturday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 50s to near 60°. Winds should be fairly breezy both Friday and Saturday with low pressure located just to our east. We’ll be watching another area of low pressure forecast to pass to our south on Sunday. The latest data is taking this a bit further south then previous forecasts which will keep rain associated with the system off to our south as well and make for a dry day Sunday. We’ll keep you posted on that as we get a bit closer.

Today: Mostly cloudy. A few scattered showers possible during the afternoon, mainly north and west of Bangor. Highs between 53°-62°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows between 43°-48°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Variably cloudy. Scattered showers possible, best chance north of Bangor. Highs between 53°-62°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

