Bangor girls soccer off to 10-0 start

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Rams girls soccer team is 10-0.

Their success is built when no fans are watching.

“I think our practices have really helped our season, just that competition in practice makes us better. I know we were all a little nervous. We have a younger team this year, but we’re just working hard. The more we practiced, the more we thought we could really do it this year,” said Amelia Quinn, senior center back.

This is a tight-knit group that has strengthened over the season.

“We’re not individuals who just play on a team. I think we all are very unselfish, and we really like to get everyone involved with the play. With a lot of winning, we just have a lot more confidence. In each game, we just build on that confidence,” said Ani Roberts, senior midfielder.

The Rams are clicking with their style of play.

“We like to play one, two touch passes, quick play. We’re not trying to dribble a ton. We definitely work the ball through our middle a lot. We like to play in behind a lot definitely to utilize our speed,” said Olivia Scott, senior center midfielder.

Bangor has cruised through its schedule, but the job’s not done.

“The best part about being a part of this team is the mentality that everybody has that we need to be in the final game. We know that we’re good enough this year. We have the confidence to be there. I’m trying to hold onto every minute that I have a senior, but I’m very excited for playoffs. I definitely think we could be in the last game this year,” said Lily Chandler, senior right wing.

Time will tell if this team featuring both youth and experience can win a state championship.

