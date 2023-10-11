Bangor Comic and Toy Con returning this weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Comic and Toy Con is returning to the Cross Insurance Center.

It runs Friday through Sunday.

Plenty of celebrities and a bunch of vendors will be there.

You’ll have the chance to catch stars from Star Trek, The Walking Dead, and the Mandalorian.

“It’s like a big family, you know a lot of people just kind of go to let their inner nerd out. You know, this is a perfect time, like when are you gonna be able to meet these celebrities. So this is a chance for you to meet them at a fair price, a nice cheap price. You get to talk with them, have conversations. Again, some of these people, they’re not gonna come to Maine,” Will Hesketh

For ticket information and a complete list of celebrities attending the event, go to https://bangorcomicandtoycon.com/

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.