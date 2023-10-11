$500K grant supporting cutting edge programs at Husson University

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson University’s School of Technology and Innovation has cutting edge programs that are one of a kind within New England.

“Part of what we’ve been able to do in the school of technology and innovation is to really build a world-class infrastructure for our programs and for our students and that infrastructure is multi-faceted,” said Michael Knupp, School of Technology and Innovention director.

Now, with a $500,000 grant from the Harold Alfond Foundation, the school can provide scholarships, add faculty, expand outreach, and support programs in emerging technologies.

“Well it certainly is appreciated that the type of support that the Alfond Foundation provides. They basically ensure that we’re meeting needs that are existing in the economy,” said Bob Clark, Husson University president and CEO.

“The grant that we’ve acquired can be multi-purposed, not only for just equipment and also professionals to deliver, but we’re also meeting students as well. From a financial aspect of it, we’ve been able to deliver scholarships to our incoming students,” Knupp said.

There is an emphasis on Husson’s unique extended reality program, often abbreviated as XR, which brings augmented and virtual reality into real-world applications.

“In places you see it, like the virtual production system that you see now, most major film industries are leveraging this this technology You’re absolutely seeing companies that are leveraging, virtual reality training environments,” Knupp said.

These funds strengthen an already advanced program to keep up with an ever changing field.

“I think what’s really exciting for Husson and especially the school of technology and innovation is that we are quickly becoming the go-to place for IT degrees in the state of Maine,” Knupp said.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.