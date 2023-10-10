What are the most endangered historic sites in Maine?

MAINE (WABI) - Maine Preservation has released its annual list of the Most Endangered Historic Places in Maine, calling attention to buildings, sites and traditions significant to Mainers and obstacles faced in saving, repurposing and stewarding these resources.

The list features those sites facing the most critical need with actionable steps.

“Each of these seven places face a set of circumstances and challenges that landed them on this year’s list, but many of the obstacles are universal, allowing us to call upon our experience and network of supporters and preservation professionals to help,” said Tara Kelly, Executive Director of Maine Preservation. “Our statewide charge has given us the privilege of witnessing the strategies and steps to save imperiled places, like Oxford’s Pigeon Hill Schoolhouse from our 2022 list, which, through the efforts of the Oxford Historical Society has been retrieved from a site slated for development, and funds raised to relocate and rehabilitate the one room schoolhouse closer to town.”

The 2023 Most Endangered Historic Places in Maine are:

Historic Resources of Swan Island

Swan Island, Richmond, Maine (Maine Perservation)

The remaining historic farmhouses, outbuildings, and cemetery located in the Steve Powell Wildlife Management Area have been relisted (originally in 2001), following a decision by Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife to end the public ferry service to Swan Island. Mired by restrictions on funding and organized local support that has diminished, action from nearby communities and the State of Maine is needed to rethink a sustainable strategy for preserving these significant structures.

Gayety Theatre Building

Gayety Theatre Building, Van Buren, Maine (Maine Perservation)

Years of deferred maintenance and a leaking roof have jeopardized the c. 1921 theater building along Van Buren’s Main Street. Two brothers, whose family once operated the movie house, recently acquired the Gayety from its absent owner and are making strides to secure and stabilize the building through sweat equity and community support. In addition to discovering details from the various phases of the theater’s evolution during clean-up, the brothers have also unearthed a treasure trove of historic photos, ephemera, and stories.

Bowdoinham Town Hall

Bowdoinham Town Hall (Maine Perservation)

Observed in a 1912 history of Bowdoinham as the “conspicuous landmark of this town,” the Town Hall has long occupied the high point in town and served as a place of worship, civic gathering space, and community events venue. The building was originally constructed as a church by the Universalist Society in 1823, before the congregation relocated down the street in 1890. In 2021, the Bowdoinham Town Hall Committee commissioned an assessment of the building, which revealed costly repairs to replace the failing foundation, sections of the roof trusses, and rehabilitate the exterior. A $1 million bond issue was presented at the 2023 town vote and unfortunately failed, leaving local leaders to develop a phased approach to saving the landmark building.

D’Amanda’s (Ellsworth Bowling Alley)

D'Amanda's (Ellsworth Bowling Alley), Ellsworth, Maine (D'Amanda's)

The 1970s candlepin bowling alley has been a stalwart of good times along Route 1 in Ellsworth, so when the previous owner didn’t have any prospective buyers, the 19-year-old lane mechanic stepped up and proposed a trial run. Fast forward to 2023, and Autumn Mowery has kept the business afloat, singlehandedly repairing the c. 1949 pinsetters original to the bowling alley and boosting attendance with weekly specials and behind-the-scenes tours. A long list of repairs and needed safety upgrades to the vintage equipment remain as obstacles to stability.

Colburn House State Historic Site

Colburn House State Historic Site, Pittston, Maine (Maine Perservation)

Early Pittston colonist Major Reuben Colburn built the Georgian-era house along the Kennebec River in 1765 and was later integral in helping plan and supply Colonel Benedict Arnold’s expedition to seize control of Quebec during the Revolutionary War, which launched from Colburn’s property. The state-owned historic site is closed to the public because of structural deficiencies and life safety concerns. Grant funds have been secured, but more money is needed to rehabilitate the house and make it safe for public use.

Jonathan Fisher House

Jonathan Fisher House, Blue Hill, Maine (Jonathan Fisher Memorial, Inc.)

The unique, circa 1814 plank-frame house was designed and largely built by Jonathan Fisher, the first Congregational minister of Blue Hill and a true Renaissance Man–pursuing art, furniture making, farming, science, mathematics, surveying, and writing. The property is now operated as a house museum by the nonprofit Jonathan Fisher Memorial, Inc. A series of building assessments that commenced in 2019, intended to identify repair needs and develop a rehabilitation plan, left the nonprofit’s board in shock. Accompanying the identified repair needs was a price tag exceeding $1 million.

Winter Harbor Historical Society Museum

Winter Harbor Historical Society Museum, Winter Harbor, Maine (Winter Harbor Historical Society)

The Winter Harbor Historical Society owns and stewards the 1877 schoolhouse as its museum, which is in need of structural interventions to ensure its future. Only 10 years after it was built, the school was moved by a local developer who wanted to build a hotel with water views. It took 10 oxen and two weeks before reaching its current location. Today, the balloon frame structure is bowing outward, jeopardizing floor joists and exacerbated by an unstable foundation. The small historical society needs to prioritize work and put together a plan to build support and save the schoolhouse before it’s too late.

Maine Preservation started publishing The Most Endangered Historic Places List in 1996. Sites previously listed and successfully rehabilitated include the Great Bowdoin Mill in Topsham, Eastport Savings Bank, Seguin Island Light, Capt. Samuel Holden House in Moose River, Wood Island Lifesaving Station in Kittery, and Lincoln Street School in Rockland.

