Victim in Maine schooner accident identified

Dr. Emily Mecklenburg was the person killed when the mainmast of a well-known schooner broke...
Dr. Emily Mecklenburg was the person killed when the mainmast of a well-known schooner broke and fell to the deck of the boat in Rockland on Monday.(Maine Health)
WMTW
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has confirmed that Dr. Emily Mecklenburg was the person killed when the mainmast of a well-known schooner broke and fell to the deck of the boat in Rockland on Monday.

She was a doctor in the MaineHealth system, working primarily out of Pen Bay Medical Center.

The mainmast of the Grace Bailey broke Monday morning as the schooner was returning from a 4-day cruise. There were 28 people on board at the time. In addition to Mecklenburg, three other people were hurt, sustaining head and back injuries.

Charlie Weidman, owner of Charlie’s Marine Service, was first on the scene at 10:26 a.m., shortly after the initial mayday, to find CPR was already being performed on one victim. Another victim had a head injury, and two others had crush and spinal injuries, said Weidman, a trained emergency medical technician who pulled alongside and went aboard to assist.

“It is an unforeseen circumstance,” Weidman said Monday afternoon. “No one trains to have a giant mast break on a schooner. Everyone acted with professionalism. Everyone was doing the best they could with the gifts that they had.”

The schooner’s operators said they had no idea why the mast failed. The Coast Guard will conduct a full investigation into the incident, they said.

The Grace Bailey was built in 1882 and is owned in part by actor Mark Evan Jackson.

