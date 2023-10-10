Unlimited Solutions Clubhouse Hosts World Mental Health Day Event

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Unlimited Solutions Clubhouse hosted an event Tuesday October 10 in honor of World Mental Health Day.

The event #Artworks showcased various different types of art made by clubhouse members.

With each piece of art, guests were able to meet the faces behind it and learn about their inspirations.

The clubhouse supports people with mental health conditions.

They’re able to also connect with the community through events like this.

Each artist has a unique style and tells a story through their creations.

The Director of Unlimited Solutions said they choose this type of event because “art is super therapeutic and our members are really talented. It’s something that helps them with their mental health in their daily life. And so we really wanted them to be able to show us what they do.”

Artist and member Muriel Emerson showcased and sold some of her work at the event stating “I love being recognized for what I’ve done and it just, it means a lot to me. I’ve had a lot of compliments today on stuff and it’s like, ‘Okay, I did something right!’”

Many of the Artist sell there work online or at other events around the community.

To support any of the artist or learn more about there work you can contact Unlimited Solutions Clubhouse by calling them at (207) 404-8383.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.