Thomas College kicks off Diversity week with with an international students panel

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Thomas College kicked off Diversity Week with an international student’s panel.

“Many of them have left their families behind, thousand of miles have been traveled,” Luke Shorty, executive director of strategic initiatives at the college said.

“Thomas is actually becoming more diverse, we are having more students from all across, like right now, you see, we had people from all across,” student Laban Moindi said.

A diverse body of students from Africa, Europe and even Latin America spoke about the differences in culture, now living in the states.

“Back home, if we do like 2 miles an hour over the speed limit, its a $100 fine and over here I can do like 10 and no one cares,” one student on the panel originally from Australia said.

“I like how the way the education works in here, like in Brazil, it seems like they throw you a lot of information that you won’t need, you won’t use, it’s like you don’t choose what you learn,” another student said.

“It’s really cold here, there is no more 70 degrees winters,” a student on the panel said.

For Mickey Woodrow from the Netherlands, being far away from loved ones is a challenge.

“I’m very close to my family, especially to my little sister, we have a really close bond so that was difficult being away,” Woodrow, one of the students on the panel said.

The students were joined by their peers and school administrators.

Moindi, who helped organize the event, says their presence was important.

“The president being here is because all these efforts come from the president and the provost being here, it also shows like the whole academic faculty is also here, Moindi said.

“One of the things that makes Thomas so special is that community approach where is it not uncommon to see the provost or the president or staff, faculty, administration being parts of these events,” shorty said.

Moindi says he hopes people walk away with the knowledge that diversity is beyond the skin color.

“If somebody you look at them from 10 meters apart, you will not know if they are from America or not, but hearing their stories today, you will hear that they are different,” Moindi said.

Meanwhile, school staff says Thomas is a step in their journey to reach their ultimate future goals.

“With programs like our professional career development office and the guaranteed job program, that aspect of Thomas saying, not only are we going to educate you but we are going to line you up for a career for your future for what your dream is, i wanted to make sure that the students had that opportunity to understand that education isnt the end, but really the beginning of their journey and their story,” Shorty said.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.