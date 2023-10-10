Penobscot County Commission awards over $112 thousand in ARPA funds

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot County Commissioners awarded over $112,000 to five recipients of American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funds.

“The American Rescue Plan Act provided funding directly to counties to use for a variety of things that either businesses, nonprofits, or governments that were affected by the COVID shutdown,” explains Chairman Andre Cushing of the Penobscot County Commission. “This has been a very effective program of the Commission to offer each district an opportunity to apply for up to $50,000 for projects, capital improvements, or otherwise in their area. It’s allowed us to use the ARPA funds in a way that is much more directed to needs of community.”

Five local organizations and municipalities were awarded, with 19th Century Curran Village receiving $45,000, Katahdin Area Trails receiving $22,500, Welcome to Housing receiving $10,000, and the towns of Lee and Stetson were awarded $10,000 and $25,000 respectively during Tuesday’s meeting.

Chief Jay Crocker of Lee stated their grant will go towards acquiring a LUCAS Chest Compression machine, allowing EMTs to give patients CPR on bumpy roads with ease.

Welcome to Housing is a non-profit that provides free home goods and furniture with low entry barriers. They were awarded with their third grant from the Commission. The $10,000 will be dedicated to installing a solar array to their warehouse in Old Town.

Founder and Board President of the nonprofit Christopher Olsen describes how the money will help further their mission as, “In how it’s going to help our mission is it’ll keep our costs down because it’s a great reduction in electrical costs when you have alternative sources like solar, and one of other things about it, too, is we want to be environmentally friendly.”

“ARPA is a unique opportunity. It came out of a crisis, and it’s allowed us federal funds to return to the taxpayers and returning it in a judicious manner is important to us. So, we’ve taken the time to identify what community needs are and what may benefit individuals in those communities most effectively,” comments Chairman Cushing.

County commissioners say there are still more ARPA funds to be distributed before next year. At the meeting, Acadia Northern Light presented their funding request as part of the Acadia For All campaign.

“There are small amounts in the Commissioner’s fund, there are also a number of larger, what we call, sub recipient beneficiaries that are over $50 thousand into the millions, and we’re considering those for local organizations, hospitals, institutions that have some needs. So, we’re still in the process of allocating those final funds, they have to be expended by 2026,” Cushing explains of distributing remaining funds.

