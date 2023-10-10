One Maine animal sanctuary provides a home for furry and feathered creatures

JEFFERSON, Maine (WABI) - ”Once we had the two horses, we knew that this was what we were meant to do,” Darrowby Farm Sanctuary Founder Amanda Glenn said.

A farm in Jefferson is providing a safe space for animals who are not your average pets.

Some were abandoned, and some were surrendered by their owners because they were unable to provide care for them.

“We had a woman reach out and ask if we wanted to buy her horse, and he was a horse that I had cared for a few years earlier. And, at the time we were unable to have horses,” Glenn said.

“We moved here. We remembered him. We reached out, and he was in pretty bad shape by that point. And so, he came here because we saw him, and we immediately wanted him to live the rest of his life with us.”

Since then, Darrowby Farm Sanctuary has saved cows, chickens, pigs, goats, horses, and more.

But, the sanctuary also helps folks find a safe place for their beloved animals, if circumstances arise.

“A lot of cats and dogs have a fantastic shelter system in our state especially, but if you have someone who has a goat they’ve loved for their whole lives, or, you know, one of our cows came from the same situation. If you have a health issue, you can’t easily find a place where you know that animal is going to have a lifelong home,” Glenn said.

They do it all purely on donations of various kinds.

“We have sponsorships where you can sponsor an animal who lives here for a certain amount of money every month that helps defray the costs. We love monthly donations. We love single donations. It all goes to the care of the animals.”

“While they’re able to help so many animals here, they want to help many more, but they’ll need your help.”

“So we would love to be able to expand and to say yes and be able to say yes to those 40 animals that we’ve had to say no to. The reason we can is that we, every animal, would we make a commitment, and that takes a lot of resources. And so, we need a community of people that are willing to come in and give up their resources, their money, their time, and follow along on our journey with us.”

