Mix of Sun & Clouds Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure spinning over the Great Lakes Region will slowly move eastward today and tomorrow then cross through Maine on Thursday. Moisture and weak disturbances wrapping around the low will provide us with some cloudiness and showers chances over the next few days.

For our Tuesday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will top off in the mid-50s to low 60s from north to south across the state. The first weak disturbance is forecast to come through the area this evening into tonight. This will bring us a chance for a few showers mainly for areas closer to the coast and Downeast otherwise expect partly to mostly cloudy skies for the night. Nighttime temperatures will drop to the 40s.

The area of low pressure will continue to slowly approach on Wednesday. Another weak disturbance wrapping around the low will generate a chance for some scattered showers Wednesday afternoon mainly for areas north and west of Bangor. Otherwise... we’ll see a mostly cloudy sky with a few breaks of sunshine possible. Highs will be in the mid-50s to low 60s. The low will pass across Northern Maine on Thursday giving us a better chance for some scattered showers during the day with the best chance over areas north of Bangor. Highs will reach the 50s to around 60°. The low will move to our east on Friday allowing for a drier and brighter day with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 50s. Saturday looks good right now with shower chance increasing for Sunday.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 55°-63°. South/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few scattered showers possible mainly closer to the coast and Downeast. Lows between 40°-48°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. A few scattered showers possible during the afternoon, mainly north and west of Bangor. Highs between 54°-61°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers possible, best chance north of Bangor. Highs in the 50s to around 60°.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s.

